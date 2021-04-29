Virginia Mary Hamilton, age 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Virginia was born on October 29, 1930 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Anthony Fecurka Sr. and Mary (Kovis) Fecurka.
Virginia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a friend to many. She was a proud homemaker who loved spending time with her family and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia also enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, card games and cooking wonderful meals for her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Anthony Fecurka Jr., and Dorothy Brewer.
She is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Laura) Hamilton and Patti Laird both of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Amy, Beth, Rachel, Scott and Joe; proud great-grandmother to Zachary, Jayla, Tyler, Noelle, Piper and Ivy; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a private graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL, at a later date.
