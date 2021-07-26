Virginia Lee Kitchen, 92, of Madison, Illinois, passed away on July 21, 2021, at Granite City Nursing and Rehab Center.
Virginia was born March 30, 1929, in Granite City, Illinois, to Stanley and Ermadean (Brown) Warrick.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ermadean; husband, Willis Kitchen Sr.; brother, Donald Deloney.
Survivors include her son, Willis Kitchen Jr. and wife; brother, Ronald (Teresa) Deloney of O’Fallon, Missouri; a grandson as well as great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois, under the direction of Sunset Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
