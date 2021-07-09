Virginia Ann Ohren, 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:54 p.m. Mon. July 5, 2021 at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1947 in Breese, IL to the late Alphonse B. & Evelyn M. (Begeman) Schleper.
On Aug. 8, 1969, she and John “Jack” Ohren were married in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Virginia retired from Granite City Steel after 32 years of service and worked in yard maintenance and as a caster runout operator. She was a faithful and active member of Johnson Road Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter: Karen Ann (Joel) LaFrance of St. Jacob, IL; a son: Leonard L. (Shawna) Ohren of Belleville, IL; 5 grandchildren: Haileigh, Breanna and Eli Ohren and Kyle and Kaleb LaFrance; a sister: Genevieve M. (Ralph) Rensing of Alhambra, IL; a brother: Richard Schleper of Highland, IL; and her beloved fur baby: Honey.
SERVICES PENDING.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson Road Baptist Church.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.