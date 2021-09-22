Virgil W. Jennings, 97, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 25, 1923 in Granite City, he was the son of the late Emmett and Viola (Null) Jennings. At an early age the family moved back to Dixon, MO, where his parents were originally from. Raised on a farm in Dixon, Virgil graduated from Waynesville, MO High School.
During World War II he returned to Granite City and worked at the U.S. Army Depot. He later went on to work at Albrecht-Hamlin Chevrolet in Wood River for 38 years, retiring in 1988. Virgil was an Ainad Shriner, a member of the Scottish Rite Masonic Lodge.
On Nov. 6, 1982 he married Trudy Carey. They celebrated 38 years together. She survives, as well as a daughter, Brenda Rulo of Taylorville, IL; sons Donald of East Alton and Bret (Yvonne) of Florida; 6 granddaughters, two grandsons, four great grandsons and two great granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clarence Jennings and William “Bill” Jennings; a daughter-in-law, Judy Jennings; a son-in-law, Joe Rulo; and a great granddaughter, Emma Miramontes.
According to his wishes, his body will be cremated, and there will be no visitation. Burial will take place at a later date in Dixon, MO.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com