Viola Mary (Horton) Sexton, 96, of Troy, Illinois passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. She was born April 23, 1925 in Hagarstown, Illinois. Viola Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Amos Leroy Sexton; her parents, Herbert W. and Mabel A. (Causey) Horton; sisters, Valeria Horton and Verna Morris; brothers, Verlin Horton, Virgil Horton and Velmer Horton; sisters-in-law, Norma Horton and Frances Horton; brother-in-law, Harry Morris and grandson, James Anthony Cox. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda K. and Bryan Johnson of Troy; a son, Michael L. (Sheila Kinney) Sexton of Keyesport; grandchildren and spouses, Michelle and Mike Shellenberg, Kari Ann (Lesharn Williams) Sexton, Christopher Sexton, Heather Cox and Betty Briggs; great grandchildren, Alyssa Sexton, Ashley Sexton, Alec Sexton, Michael Shellenberg, Justin Cox, Jennifer and Bob Larkins and Jessica Armes; great-great grandchildren, Alaina Shea, Aspen Sexton, Dane Armes, JayCee Armes, Alex Larkins and Naomi Larkins; nephew, Mark (Al Greenough) Horton; many more nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a private service will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at McInturff Cemetery in Hagarstown. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, 108 S. 3rd Street, Belleville, IL 62220 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com