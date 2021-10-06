Viola Deering, age 90, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Viola was born on April 17, 1931 in Salem, MO.
She was preceded in death by two sons and thirteen brothers and sisters.
Viola is survived by her loving daughters, Regina (Floyd) Orr, Patsy (Gene) Kopf and Brenda Lee (Paul); best friend and partner, Ed Dulin; proud grandmother of two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, all services will be private, due to family concerns with covid.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.