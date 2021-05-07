Victoria McQuay, 91, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Morningside of Troy in Troy, IL. Victoria was a long time resident of Madison, IL, prior to her move to Troy in 2016.
She was born December 23, 1929, in Venice, IL, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Gawlik) Yakubiak.
Victoria married Charles Lloyd McQuay Sr. on July 9, 1949, in Venice, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 28, 1993.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles L. McQuay, Jr., on June 21, 1980; and her grandson, Christopher M. Babic, on Nov. 23, 2006. In addition, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Lottie Wenc, Gertrude Rutkowski, Lorraine Rakowski, and Leona Toothill.
Victoria was a member of St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and was a regular volunteer at various church activities over her 60 plus years as a member. She lived by her faith and had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was a member of the Association of the Miraculous Medal.
Victoria’s life was centered around her family and friends. She enjoyed countless outdoor activities with her children when they were growing up. Her other interests were traveling, baking, embroidery, card club, and reading. She treasured her trips around the country with Lloyd (especially her first adventures flying to Hawaii and Las Vegas). She made many memorable trips with her daughters, a favorite being a trip to Yellowstone National Park. Later on, she was a regular on the Granite City Park District bus trips and met many new friends. Victoria will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
Victoria is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Milan and Vicki E. Babic of Alhambra, IL, and Burt and Mary Ellen Thompson of Collinsville, IL, and other extended family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church, 1621 10th St., Madison, IL, at 10:30 AM on Wed., May 12, 2021.
Private family burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church at the above address or will be accepted at the funeral home.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: www.irwinchapel.com.