Victor C. Buehler, 77, of Worden, IL passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 28, 1944 in Granite City, IL to Carl Victor Buehler and Angela (Portell) Buehler.
Victor married Carol Shockley in Granite City, IL on December 29, 1974.
The loving husband and father was an educator who worked at several school districts including Staunton, West Plains, MO and Kentucky . He was a teacher and school administrator for 20 years with the Granite City School District. Victor was a member of the Eagles and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St Louis Blues fan. He was inducted into the IHSA Referee Hall of fame. He officiated several different sports at the high school level and for the Granite City Park District.
Besides his wife, Victor is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Scott) Yarbrough of Granite City; 2 sons: Gregory (Eleanor) Lilley of Chicago, IL and Victor II (Kaycia) Buehler of Staunton, IL; 8 grandchildren: Megan, Sarah, Brandon, Victor III, Owen, Kaliana, Suncelia and Samantha; a great grandchild, Luna and a sister, Kathryn (Buehler) Diak of Granite City.
Victor is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters: Elizabeth Bette Van Kirk and Mary Ellen Buehler.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
