Vicky L. Mathenia, 75, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 8:46 p.m. Tues. July 26, 2022 at home while under hospice care with her family by her side.
She was born May 28, 1947 in Jerseyville, IL to the late Virgil & Glenda (Strebel) McCoy.
Vicky had been a dog groomer at the K-9 Groom Room in Troy, IL. Vicky had a love for fishing ever since her dad taught her when she was a little girl. She renewed that passion in 2009 when she started traveling the U.S. with her son doing catfish tournaments. She made lots of friends along the way and was given the nickname “Mississippi Queen”.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Jason & Jaimie Mathenia of Troy; 3 grandchildren: Samantha Mathenia, Kegan Mathenia and Zac Mathenia; a brother: Bryan (Sherri) McCoy of GA; and a sister: Thea Jones of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Linda Piper; and her former spouse and friend: William Leady.
Per her request, there will be no services.
