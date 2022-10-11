Vicki Lynn Welch, 61, of Pierron, IL died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home.
She was born on November 20, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Victor Strubberg and Phyllis (Dailey) Bodi.
Vicki enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her father, Vicki is survived by her step mother, Patricia Strubberg; a son, Christopher Mormann of Noble, OK; 3 grandchildren: Nolan, Skylar and Alexis and 4 sisters: Donna (Richard) Peck of Granite City, Kathy (Mike) Simpson of Madison, April Hall of Arlington, TX and Stephanie Mabus of Girard.
Vicki is preceded in death by her mother; 2 brothers: Steven Strubberg and Jeffrey Strubberg and a brother in law, Walter Hall.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.