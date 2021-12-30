Vicki “Vic” Lynn Hutchinson, age 52, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. Vic was born on August 5, 1969 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late John “Smiley” Vrabec and Marcia (Myler) Wickenhauser.
On April 6, 2002, Vic married Gary Hutchinson, the love of her life in Granite City, IL. She retired as a nurse from Alton State Hospital after many years of dedicated service. Vic was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed going to the Casino Queen to try her luck. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her dogs. Vic loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family and her dogs. Vic will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Vic was preceded in death by a brother, David Vrabec; and by one of her beloved dogs, Smoochie.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Gary Hutchinson of Glen Carbon, IL; loving daughter, Hannah Hutchinson of Glen Carbon, IL; dear siblings, Larry Vrabec of Granite City, IL; Kurt (Erin) Wickenhauser of Lawrence, KS and Danielle (Bob) King of Germany; step-father, Tim Wickenhauser of Glen Carbon, IL; beloved dogs, Gizmo, Hazel and Elle; many nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.iriwnchapel.com.