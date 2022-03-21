Vicki Kraus

Vicki Diane Kraus, age 69, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Vicki was born on August 2, 1952 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Philip and Evelyn “Ileane” (Smith) Cripps.
Vicki was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She had an outgoing personality that was contagious and she never met a stranger. Her job as a Walmart greeter was a perfect fit for Vicki’s demeanor. She retired after many years of dedicated service. Vicki enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and cooking delicious meals for her family on the holidays. Vicki was all about her family, and her greatest joy watching and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Vicki will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Cripps and Kevin Cripps; and by one sister, Karen Vasquez.
She is survived by her loving children, Rachel (Dalton) Halm of Granite City, IL, Stephen Kraus of Granite City, IL, Jeffrey Kraus of Granite City, IL, Eric Addison of Granite City, IL and Stephanie Rameriez of Murfreesboro, TN; dear siblings, Bruce Cripps of Chicago, IL, Dennis Cripps of Granite City, IL, Rick (Linda) Cripps of Edwardsville, IL and Cynthia Dermott of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Mackenzie, Sasha, Abegail, Andres, Adelynn, Nataly, Lennox and Xavier; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Pound Pets. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.