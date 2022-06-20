Vicki Lynn Douglas, 67, of Granite City passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 20, 1955 in Granite City to Harold and Marjorie (Grove) Reutebuch.
She is survived by her daughters, Shellie Douglas and her husband Albert Davis of Granite City and Kellie Bosecker (Clay Lasiter) of Granite City; son, William H. Douglas of Gainesville, GA; step daughter, Christina Ramirez of Granite City; fourteen grandchildren, Patrick Keeton, Lita Lasiter, Rhyannon Lasiter, Summer Davis, David Douglas, Isabella Douglas, Jaxen Douglas, Annabelle Grimsley, Holden Grimsley, Kinglee Henson, Alexis O’Dell, Kristen O’Dell, Jasmin Ramirez and Juliana Ramirez and two brothers, Rick (Judy) Reutebuch of Collinsville and Dennis (Chris) Reutebuch of Granite City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David W. Douglas.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wkojstrom.com