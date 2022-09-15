Veronica “Ronnie” Wilene Sigala, 87, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 10:04 p.m. Mon. Sept. 12, 2022 at her home while under hospice care.
She was born Jan. 19, 1935 in East Hardin, IL to the late Lola (Cunningham) Wood and Marvin Burns.
Ronnie owned and operated Ronnie’s Western Wear with her son in Burley, ID for 29 years. She had been a member of Gospel Tabernacle in Godfrey, IL.
Survivors include a son: Delbert “Joe” Hale Jr. of Granite City; a daughter: Judy Lynn (Alan) York of Council, ID; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Kelly A. Burns; former spouse: Delbert Hale Sr.; step-father: Leonard Wood; 1 brother; and 2 sisters.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.