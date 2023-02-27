Vernon Smith, Jr.

Vernon “Tom” Smith, Jr., 75, passed away at 8:18am on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born on June 29, 1947, in Jerseyville, Illinois, the son of the late Vernon Thomas and Delores (Sorgea) Smith, Sr. He married the former Cheri Mae Ralston in 1992 and she preceded him in death on May 31, 2009. Survivors include four daughters and two sons in law: Tina Smith of Staunton, Michelle and Michael Coleman of Wood River, Connie and Randy Hannis of South Roxana, Patience Smith of Edwardsville, a son: David Smith of Collinsville, twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, an expectant great grandchild, a brother: Rick Smith of Hamburg, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Tom was employed through the Laborer’s Local #338 for over thirty years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed working on race cars and going to the boat.
In addition to his parents and his wife, his first wife: Shirley (Wittman) Smith, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Heather Winslow, a grandson: Thomas James Saffel, and a brother: Norman.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the family with checks payable to Tina Smith or Michelle Coleman and will be accepted at the funeral home.
