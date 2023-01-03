Vernon (Rick) Skipper, 70, of Granite City, IL passed away on January 2, 2022 at his home.
He was born to the late Vernon L. Skipper and Dorothy (Kinney) Skipper on January 31, 1952 in Granite City, IL. He was an avid collector of antique radios, loved listening to his Hank Williams albums and watching Antiques Roadshow on television every chance he got. He loved traveling to Doniphan, MO where a majority of his family was from. He worked at Southwestern Illinois College for 16 years where he helped instill their current union in which he was still a part of even in retirement.
In 1989, he met Marguerita (Kamacho) Skipper and they were married in 1990.
Vernon is survived by a daughter, Nikki Skipper, his wife, Marguerita Skipper, older sister Carol (Ted) Ashley of Florida, four brothers-in-law, Christopher Kamacho, Louie Kamacho, George Kamacho of Granite City, IL, Joseph Kamacho of Virginia and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives across the country and his cherished orange tabby, Lucy.
Besides his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by older brother Donn Cobb of California, older sister Helen Potillo, older sister Dorothy Johnson, Mother-In-Law, Minnie Kamacho, and Sister-In-Law, Cecelia Kamacho, all of Granite City, IL..
A Celebration of Life for Vernon will be released by the family at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
