Vernon “Ricky” Richard Buck, age 41 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on March 9, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Ricky was born on May 13, 1980 in Maryville, IL, a son of Dorothy (Staples) Buck of Collinsville, IL and the late Vernon Buck.
On March 14, 2018, Ricky married Amy Russell, the love of his life in Belleville, IL. Ricky was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ricky was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also was an avid bowler who bowled a perfect game of 300. Even after his passing, Ricky gave life by donating his organs. Anderson Hospital along with Mid America Transplant Service held the Path of Honor for Ricky. That is where the entire staff of the hospital line the hall as Ricky passed by. Ricky loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, Ricky is survived by his devoted wife, Amy Buck of Collinsville, IL; loving children, Brittney Buck, Austin Buck and Alex Buck; loving stepchildren, Marty Barfield, James Barfield and Kylie Barfield; dear sister, Melissa (John) Johnson of Caseyville, IL; proud grandfather to Garrett Willis; niece, Courtney Buck; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
