Verdean Marlette, 85, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on November 25, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital.
Verdean was born June 22, 1937 in Caraway, Arkansas, to Burley and Grace (Ford) Ballard. On June 20, 1959 she and Donald L. Marlette were married and shared 40 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 1999.
She was a lifelong member of Tri City Park Tabernacle and a member of the Seasoned Saints. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to everyone. If you left her house hungry it was your own fault, she fed anyone that came to visit and everyone was always welcomed. Verdean enjoyed reading, sewing, doing yard work, scrapbooking, and loved playing games.
Survivors include her daughters: Toni (Mark) Toennies of Caseyville, Illinois, and Sandy Marlette (Lance Parmley) of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Daniel (Ashley) Toennies, Ryan (Shara) Toennies, Kathryn (Eric) Hulse, Glenn (Jerika) King Jr., and Donald (Amanda) King; great grandchildren: Alli, Haiden, Connor, Audrina, and Colton.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Marlette; sisters: Charlene Barnfield and Anah Holcomb; and brother, Bill Ballard.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital or Tri City Park Tabernacle.