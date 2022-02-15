Venka Ambuehl

Venka G. Ambuehl, age 96, a lifelong resident of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Cedarhurst in Granite City, IL, surrounded by family. Venka was born on May 22, 1925 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Toma and Tasa (Traicovski) Georgieff.
Venka met Leland Duane Ambuehl, the love of her life, at the Lincoln Place Community Center and married him on December 15, 1945. Leland passed away on August 9, 2016. Venka was a faithful member of Sts. Cyril and Methody Eastern Orthodox Church in Granite City, IL. She worked at American Steel Foundries and Union Starch in Granite City, before working as a sales clerk at Busy Bee Bakery in Madison, IL, for many years. Whether through her time creating Macedonian baked goods, preparing meals for the church fish fry or planning Sunday menus for her family and congregation; Venka could always be found showing her love to others through food. Even into her 90s, on a beautiful day, you could always find her outside working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She had a quick wit and her endlessly hard-working nature was matched only by her great love for others. Venka was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. Her greatest joy was time spent in service of the church and with her family. Venka will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Venka was preceded in death by her sister, Dilba Dochnal; two brothers, Anthony and Gilbert Georgieff; grandson, Joseph Hassler; and by a great-grandson, Grant Barisano.
She is survived by her loving children, Thomas L. (Tamora) Ambuehl of Granite City, IL and Kathryn A. (Joseph) Hassler of Panama City, FL; dear brother, Edward (Betty) Georgieff of Canton, IL; proud grandmother to Stephanie E. (Cory) Simpson of Seattle, WA, Jennifer E. (Jonathan) Petri of Washington, D.C., Rebecca E. (Kenneth) Jackson of Granite City, IL, Jessica E. (Jonathan) Barisano of Orlando, FL and Kaci E. (Lucas) Tucker of Orlando, FL; proud great-grandmother to Joseph “Trent” Barisano, Anastasia Petri, Jacob Barisano, Addison Petri, Julian Jackson, Hudson Tucker, Andrew Petri and Nolan Tucker; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Sts. Cyril and Methody Eastern Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with a Panikhida Memorial Service to be held at 7:00 p.m.
A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the church, with Father Andrew Moulton officiating. Venka will be laid to rest next to Leland at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Sts. Cyril and Methody Eastern Orthodox Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.