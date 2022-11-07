Velman Stark

Velman Luther “Val” Stark, 98, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:16 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 14, 1924 in Granite City, a son of the late Fred and Evelyn (McDonald) Stark. Val married the love of his life, Marlene (Riggs) Stark on October 5, 1963 at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. He had worked at Swift Packing House in East St. Louis with 21 years of service and retired from General Motors after 20 years of dedicated service as a sheet metal worker. The United States Army Air Corp veteran proudly served his country during World War II and was honored to be a part of the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington. He was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City and a member of Ducks Unlimited for over 20 years. He was an avid waterfowl enthusiast and enjoyed his days of duck hunting and taking in the nature around him. He was also a horseman and enjoyed days of riding the trails. In his younger days he enjoyed racing with a local race car team. Val worked very hard through life, always wanting to provide for his family and truly enjoyed his days of working. He had many childhood memories and loved to share the many stories with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Michael Howard of Dubai, U.A.E.; one son and daughter-in-law, Val “Sonny” and Mary Beth Stark of St. Charles, Missouri; three grandchildren, Cydnee Howard, Michelle Wiegmann and Scott Stark; three great grandchildren, Piper, Finley and Calvin; a brother, Maynard Stark of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Morelan. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Avenue in Granite City on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Alan Beuster officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a procession leaving Irwin Chapel at 9:15 a.m. for those wishing to attend. Memorials may be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Road, Suite 240, St. Louis, MO 63119, online at www.gslhonorflight.org or may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
