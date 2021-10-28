Velma Mary Tewell, age 100, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Velma was born on April 21, 1921 in West Frankfort, IL, a daughter of the late Pleasant Henry Hall and Rosetta (Farris) Hall.
In June of 1948, Velma married Omer Tewell, the love of her life in Lawrenceville, IL. Velma worked at Union Starch (Miles Laboratories) in Granite City, IL, for 15 ½ years and CPI in St. Louis, MO for 11 years. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Granite City, IL. Velma enjoyed sewing and quilting. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Tewell; son, Gregory Tewell; granddaughter, Jayme Tewell; and by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her loving son, Lonnie Culter of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Julie Rains and Elizabeth Bossi ; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to First Christian Church in Granite City, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.