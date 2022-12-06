Vasil “Bill” Paul Klyasheff, 99, of Valley Park, MO died on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cape Albeon Assisted Living in Valley Park, MO.
He was born on November 3, 1923 in Granite City, IL to Paul and Milka (Savoff) Klyasheff.
Bill married Ethel Snodell in St. Louis, MO on September 11, 1948. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2011,
The loving father and grandfather was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL where he was an elder and active in the church for many years. Bill was also a U.S Army veteran who served in WWII. He was a retired Civil Servant for the Dept. of the Army.
Bill is survived by 3 daughters: Susan Klyasheff of Orland Park, IL, Nancy (Clay) Addison of Pacific, MO and Mary Klyasheff of Chicago, IL; 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Bill is preceded in death by his parents.
The family will hold a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dayton Children’s hospital, childhood cancer for ways to give: https//www.childrensdayton.org/community/giving.
