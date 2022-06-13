Varsenick “Vikki” Donjoian Bedeian, 95, a resident of Memphis, Tennessee and a native of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Arthur Bedeian; her daughter, Lisa; her parents; Araxie Azarian and Toros Donjoian; and three sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Arthur G. and Lynda Kennon Bedeian (Baton Rouge, LA); grandchildren Katherine Bedeian Kingsmill and husband George (Roswell, GA), and Thomas Arthur Bedeian and wife Jane (Austin, TX); great-grandchildren Anna-Kennon Kingsmill, Kate McGee Kingsmill, Laura Gabrielle Bedeian, and Elizabeth Jane Bedeian; sister Iris Donjoian (Irvine, CA); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. A private burial ceremony was held on June 13, 2022, with interment at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL, Reverend Father Voskan Hovhannisyan officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to a favorite charity or to Holy Virgin Mary and Shoghagat Armenian Church, 400 Huntwood Rd., Swansea, IL 62226. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
