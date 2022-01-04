Vance William Morgan, 53, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer, MO.
He was born on October 30, 1968 in Granite City, IL to Jerry Lee Morgan, Sr and Carol Ann (Nicol) Morgan.
Vance married Catherine Jordan in Granite City, IL on July 11, 1992.
The loving husband and father was a member of the Mitchell Fire Department and the Long Lake Fire Department. He loved cooking and fireworks. Vance was a truck driver for 32 years and owner of Monster Fireworks in Festus, MO.
Besides his wife, Vance is survived by 2 daughters: Ashley Gardner of Edwardsville, IL and Annette Jordan of Granite City, IL; a son Trevor Morgan & Brooke of Granite City, IL; 13 grandchildren: Sarah, Colton, Aiden, Bentley, Johnny, Ronnie, Amelia, Zak, Rhy, Christian, Carson, Hunter and Kali and his extended adopted children.
Vance is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Lee Morgan, Jr.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.