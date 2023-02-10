Valerie Carol Callender, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, February 9, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on September 16, 1938 in Granite City, IL to Kennett and Dorothy (Keller) Moss.
Valerie is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Callender; 2 sons: Robert Coble and Mark Callender and 2 brothers: Dave Moss and Kenny Moss.
Valerie is survived by 2 sons: Keith Callender and Drew Callender; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and a brother, Jim Moss of Eureka, MO.
The loving grandmother enjoyed sewing and making quilts. She also enjoyed watching the jewelry channel, Young and the Restless, spending time with her grandchildren and was a faithful servant of the Lord.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Johnson Road General Baptist Church in Granite City, IL.
