Valara Ann Schorfheide, nee Sprehe, 89 of Granite City passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Valara was born on May 24, 1932 in Hoyleton, IL; the daughter of the late Louis R. and Tillie (Hemminghaus) Sprehe Sr. She married Raymond A. Schorfheide on September 2, 1950 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1993. Valara was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City where she was a member of the Ladies Evening Guild. She was known for her collection of dolls, books and just about anything Avon. She dedicated her life helping others with their life’s journey and was always there with a helping hand. She was known around town for working at many retail stores and always had a smile for everyone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Valara is survived by and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law; Rebecca “Becky” and Randy Fischer of Granite City; grandchildren, Nathan and Stephanie Fischer of Granite City, Corey and Alyson Fischer of Granite City; great-grandchildren, Baylee Fischer, Conyr Fischer, Ayla Fischer, Brayden Fischer, Miles Fischer, Elyse Fischer; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and John Seiffert.
In addition to her parents and husband, Valara was preceded in death by her brother; Louis R. Sprehe; sisters, Dorothy Huge and Tillie Ann Dannanman.
In celebration of Valara’s life, visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Karla Frost officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ, Heartland Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association.