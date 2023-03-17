Tsarina Andrea Caterina Solano, 26, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in her home.
She was born to Yolanda (Chavez) Solano and the late Andres Camargo Solano on June 7, 1996 in Idaho Falls, ID. Tsarina graduated from Hazelwood East High school in 2014. During her senior year she won many awards for her art work, she loved photography and writing. Tsarina was very active in the NA community; she volunteered her time sponsoring those that needed help the most. She loved helping people and enjoyed her career as a social worker advocating for residents at nursing homes. Above all of those things, Tsarina loved spending time with her son, Benino.
Tsarina is survived by her mother Yolanda Solano; son: Benino Martin; Benino’s father, Dale Martin; 2 sisters: Tatiana (William) Cass, Trynyty Chavez; nieces and nephews: Samuel Morrissey, Eva Cass, Javier Cass, Cruz Cass; 3 aunts: Dolores Lucero, Dr. Anna Fraker Gaithersburg, Laura Rose; 2 uncles: Osman Inglaham, James Edgar Harris; 5 cousins; co parent to her son and fiancé, John Berlin, and many other family members and friends.
Besides her father, Tsarina is preceded in death by her brother: Timothy Solano; grandmother: Luana Harris Lucero; and an Uncle: Casey Chavez.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
