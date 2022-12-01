Tracy Juanita Crider, 52, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on September 29, 1970 in Belleville, IL to Joseph E. Crider and Linda M. (Hubbard) Barr.
Tracy enjoyed karaoke and dancing.
The loving daughter is survived by her parents; 2 sisters: Terri (Gary) Rainwater of Granite City and Tammy Crider of Granite City; significant other, Dan Hamilton; and 2 very special friends, Dawn and Margaret Gibson.
Tracy is preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Crider and step-father, Robert Barr.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Granite City ASPCA.
