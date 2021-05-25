Tracie L. Cottrell, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home.
She was born August 27, 1959 in Granite City.
She married Thomas D. Cottrell on April 5, 1979 at the First Baptist Church in Granite City and he survives.
She has worked with Help at Home the last five years and dedicated 30 years of loving care with home health care.
She loved her days of boating and fishing. Tracie cherished helping others and gave so much love and care to others throughout the years. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband of 42 years, she is survived by her mother, Betty L. (Tinnon) Homyer of Granite City; a son, Brian (Sheila Keelin) Keeton of Staunton; three grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon and California; two sisters, Vickie Puhse of Granite City and Marcie Vansyoc of Lake Ozark, Missouri; a brother, Eric (Jan) Homyer of Williston, South Carolina; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Hilda Cottrell; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin L. Little and two brothers-in-law, Sonnie Puhse and David Vansyoc.
In celebration of her life, a private memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Collinsville with Reverend Sherman Smith officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.