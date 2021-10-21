Tomi U. Goodman, 82, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on August 21, 1939 in Okinawa, Japan to Kama Uechi and Mashi Uechi.
Tomi married James Goodman in Japan on November 17, 1972. He preceded her in death in 1988.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of the St. Louis Okinawan Association. She enjoyed playing Bingo and the lottery. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Tomi also enjoyed meeting people and never knew a stranger. She was full of laughter all the time.
Tomi is survived by a daughter, Hidemi (James) Stewart of Granite City, IL; a son, William (Julie) Goodman of Godfrey, IL; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) Brimm, Tyler Stewart, Trevor Goodman, Kayleigh Stewart, Emily Goodman and Amber Goodman and 2 sisters.
Besides her husband, Tomi is preceded in death by a son, Mitsunari Uechi; a brother and a sister.
Services are pending.