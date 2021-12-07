Todd Andrew O’Laughlin, 52, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 26, 1969 in Alton, a son of Mary Edith (Mateyka) O’Laughlin of Glen Carbon and the late Thomas W. O’Laughlin. He married Michelle “Shelly” (Harrison) O’Laughlin on September 1, 2001 at the Rose Garden in Gordon Moore Park in Alton and she survives. Todd is a member of the Bricklayers’ Union Local No. 1 with 20 years of dedicated service with Richards Brick in Edwardsville as a laborer. He had a love for sports and enjoyed fantasy football and basketball. He enjoyed working out and cherished his family. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Logan O’Laughlin of Collinsville; nine siblings and their spouses, Mark O’Laughlin, Shawn O’Laughlin, Terry O’Laughlin, Tim O’Laughlin, Susan and Ken Wilhelm, Jane and Scott Thompson, Kitty McLaughlin, Pat and John O’Neill and Pegg Julson; his mother-in-law, Nancy Harrison; three brothers-in-law and spouses, Mark and Kristen Harrison, Ben and Tiffany Harrison and Matt and Stephanie Harrison; fourteen nieces and nephews; a great niece; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ron Harrison.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Irwin Chapel on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to establish and education fund for his son and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com