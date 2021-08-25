Tina Kay Woolverton, 58, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:16 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born August 6, 1963 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Gerald M. and Charlotte M. (McCoy) Thompson. Tina cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Crystal and Curtis Mossman of Granite City, Miranda and Trae Bolin of Granite City and Audrey Woolverton of Granite City; two sons, Kenny Woolverton Jr. of Granite City and Eric Woolverton of Granite City; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers, Gerald Thompson Jr., David Thompson and Phillip Thompson; three sisters, Sandy Woolverton, Linda Brunson and Elaine Nola; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of life, a memorial gathering will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Brian Crocker officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow services at Venice Social Club in Granite City.
Memorials may be made to the Woolverton family. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com