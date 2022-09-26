Timothy Owens Sr.

Timothy “Tim” Wayne Owens Sr., 65 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at Mercy South Hospital on September 23, 2022. He was born to the late James F. and Sylvia M. (Babb) Owens on July 24, 1957 in Granite City, Illinois. He married Denise Lynn Hanlon on March 20, 1982.
He worked for Alton and Southern Rail Road as a switchman for many years until he retired in 2020.
Tim was an outdoorsman; he loved to Hunt and Fish. He was also a collector of many things and a photographer. Tim was a great father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Owens of Granite City, Illinois; sons: Timothy W. Owens Jr. and wife Amy of Granite City, Illinois, and Joshua L. Owens and wife Heather of Collinsville, Illinois; grandchildren: Carly, Aiden, Brienne, Declan, and Lillian; sister, Angela Owens Lynch of Lohan, Missouri; sister-in-law, Tresa Cato and husband Joel of Benld, Illinois; brother-in-laws: Leonard Revelle and wife Karyn of Smithton, Illinois, and Dennis Revelle and wife Wanda of Grant Fork, Illinois; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Randy D. Owens.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 2550 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.