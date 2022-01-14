Timothy J. Connor, 60, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born on August 8, 1961 in Granite City, IL to Albert and Helen (Sims) Connor.
Timothy enjoyed playing pool, poker, fishing, hunting, going for rides on Chouteau Island and taking care of his lawn. He was also an animal lover. Timothy was a proud kidney donor for his brother, Ross Connor.
The loving father and grandfather is survived by 2 daughters: Sarah (Tanner) Sundhausen of Farmington, MO and Taylor Connor of Belleville, IL; 2 sons: Christopher (Krystal) Connor of Highland, IL and Paul (Lynn) Barnett of Madison, IL; 7 grandchildren: Natalie Barnett, Millie Barnett, Kaedyn Twomey, Gavin Twomey, Abram Sundhausen, Kallen Connor and Kameron Connor.
Also surviving are 2 brothers: Charles (Mary) Connor of Granite City and Gerald (Ruth) Connor of Granite City and 4 sisters: Dorothy Waggoner of St. Jacob, IL, Shelly Bettorf of Granite City, Darlene (Steve) Odom of Bunker Hill, IL and Debbie (Lonnie) Sowash of Fairview Heights, IL along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Timothy is preceded in death by 5 brothers: Martin Troy Connor, Ross Connor, Ralph Connor, Roy Connor and Joey Connor.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or the National Kidney Foundation.