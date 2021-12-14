Timothy Dale Flynn Jr. of Maryville, IL, passed away peacfully on December 10th 2021 at the very young age of 21 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. where he had been since a tragic work accident on October the 5th. Timothy spent sixty-five days fighting the best he could but his injuries proved to be too much to recover from.
Timothy is survived by his parents; Timothy D. Flynn Sr. of Granite City, IL. and Elizabeth A. Duncan of Maryville, IL. One brother, Thomas B. Hoyt of Maryville, IL. His loving grandparents; Nina and Elmer Jackson, Charlotte and Mike Dixon all of Granite City, IL., Susan Moyers Flynn of Edwardsville, IL. His beloved girlfriend, Amelia Mason of Farmington, MO.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Joe Flynn of Edwardsville, IL. His great grandma, Margaret Marie Veach of Opdyke, IL.
Timothy achieved many great things in his short time here, one of his proudest achievements was his Eagle Scout Rank and graduating from Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis, IN. with a degree in Diesel Technology and was employed as a diesel mechanic at Armor Equipment in Arnold, MO. fulfilling his life dreams. Timothy enjoyed turning wrenches and also enjoyed everything outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, boating with family and friends. He was always there to liven the moment and help wherever he could. His untimely death will leave a hole in our hearts and he will be greatly missed by everyone who ever met him.
Visitation for Timothy will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Timothy’s life, services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the Boy Scouts Troop 1086 of Collinsville.