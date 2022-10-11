Timothy David Catron, 33, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:03 p.m. Fri. Oct. 7, 2022.
He was born Dec. 29, 1988 to David Catron of Granite City and the late Dena Lynn (Kearns) Catron.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Travis John & Lisa Catron; and a sister: Ashley Ellen Catron of Granite City.
The family will hold a private burial service.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.