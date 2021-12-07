Timothy B. Warren, 64, passed away at 4:29 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville as a result of cardiac arrest.
Born Nov. 11, 1957 in Advance, MO, he was a son of Oshall and Betty (Wills) Warren.
He married Sherry Monroe in 1977 in Granite City. She survives.
Tim worked as a handyman for many years. He loved spending time with his family, riding motorcycles and playing golf. He enjoyed music and was an artist. He also was an active member of Heritage Church in Pontoon Beach.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Clayton (Jodi) Warren of Jerseyville, Chris (Danielle) Warren of Glen Carbon, and Calvin (Erica) Warren of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Masen Turner, C.J. Warren, Rachel Warren, Mylee Turner, Caylee Rouse, Henry Warren, and Carter Warren; his siblings, Phil (Cindy) Warren of St. Louis, Mark (Treasa) Warren of Granite City, Pam (Terry) Cook of Granite City, and Sean (Jill) Warren of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Warren.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 11 at Heritage Church, 3716 Ruth Drive in Pontoon Beach from 1 p.m. until services begin at 4 p.m. Pastor Greg Dickerman will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Professional services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, with an online guestbook and information available at www.wojstrom.com