Tiarra Nicole Ferrell, an amazing woman of 24 years has passed away. Sunrise April 4, 1997. Sunset April 6, 2021.
Tiarra was the mother of a beautiful daughter, Zamaura Anyce Phillips who was born January 12, 2021.
Tiarra was born in Belleville, IL to mother, Angie Ferrell and dad, Eric Ferrell. In addition to her daughter and parents, she is also survived by siblings: Monique, Quiana, Jasmaine, Torrence, Tehani, Isabella and Brooklyn; step-mom: Samantha; grandparents: Clyde Browning and Gloria Dennison; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by grandparents: Woodrow and Gloria Ferrell; and an aunt: Phyllis Ferrell.
Tiarra spent her last days being an amazing mother and spreading love and her enjoyment of life through streaming services.