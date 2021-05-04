Thomas “Tommy” L. Barczewski, age 60, of Granite City, IL, formerly of Todds Mill, IL, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Tommy was born on September 25, 1960 in Nashville, IL, a son of the late Bernard “Barney” Barczewski and Lee Rose Turner Barczewski.
Tommy owned Tommy Barczewski Trucking and was in the trucking business for over 30 years. He was a rambling man who instilled his love of travel and adventure into his children. This year he achieved a lifetime goal of traveling to all 50 states, checking Alaska off in January, and was making plans to purchase an RV for retirement so he and his son, Tyler, could continue enjoying the open road. He was a collector and loved to take on new projects of all kinds, he could fix anything he put his mind to. He recently purchased an old Studebaker to restore as a new hobby. His greatest joy was taking care of his family and everyone else. He worked hard his entire life, he was stubborn, determined, and tough, but had the biggest heart. Through all of his projects, work, and how he supported others, Tommy could not even begin to know the lasting legacy he will leave behind. A story that was written with an ending that finished too soon, there are so many people that will pick up that legacy to keep the chapters going because he gave them an opportunity, support, and love to carry on. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. Tommy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by sister Betsy Thurman.
He is survived by his loving children, Amanda (Nick) Martin of Baton Rouge, LA; Tyler Barczewski of Granite City, IL and Riley Barczewski (Lucian Lawley) of Orlando, FL; lifelong partner, Marlene Barczewski of Granite City, IL; dear sister, Rosemary of Odin, brother Steve of Walnut Hill, the family dog, Julia, grand-dogs Wellington and Baron, grand-cats Marcy and Potatoes, nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends to share their stories and memories together on Thursday, May 6 at 5:00 pm at the local establishment, Inn Between in Granite City, Illinois. Additional memorial arrangements will be made by the family at a later time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.