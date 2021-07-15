Thomas “Tom” E. Nunn, age 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO. Tom was born on August 21, 1962 in Granite City, IL.
Tom worked for Amsted Rail in Granite City, IL, for many years. He was a nature lover who enjoyed going on float trips, hiking or just relaxing under a shade tree. Tom also loved going to outdoor concerts with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Tom loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Webster Nunn; step-father, Bill Chrusciel; and by his sister, Kathy Nunn.
Tom is survived by his loving children, Zackary Nunn and Kassidy Nunn, both of Granite City, IL; dear mother, Beverly (Jones) Chrusciel of Granite City, IL; siblings, Robin (Pamela) Nunn of Ballwin, MO, Alan Nunn of Granite City, IL and Dallas Nunn of Granite City, IL; former wife, Shari Nunn of Granite City, IL; long term friend, Tina Vasques of Granite City, IL; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Larry Lacefield officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to family online at www.irwinchapel.com.