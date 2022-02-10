Thomas Sparks

Thomas Alan Sparks, 68, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2002 at gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Born in Wood River on March 25, 1953, he was the son of James and Barbara (Carrigan) Sparks.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he had worked construction for 15 years before retiring. He had been a member of the Wood River VFW Post.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Pierce; grandchildren, McKenzie, Christina and Taylor; great grandchildren, Brody, Kynlee and Grayson; brothers, Richard Sparks, Jimmy Sparks, Joey Sparks; sister, Sandra Shaw; nieces, Crystal and Christina; nephews, Ben, Brandon and Jacob;and great niece, Rylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two nephews, Ryan Hanner and Ricky Sparks.
A Celebration of life Memorial visitation will be held from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm, Friday, February 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. The Honor Guard of Alton VFW Post 1308 will provide military rites at 11:50 am.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.