Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton.
On Dec. 18, 1982, he and Patricia Ann Whitehead were married in Madison, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Tom worked as a security officer for many years. He attended City Temple and loved horseback riding.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 children: Thomas T.J. Joseph Richardson of Ft. Pierce, FL, Sallie (Brad) Busch of Pontoon Beach, IL David (Jane) Smith Sr. of Granite City and Jeffery Allen Smith of Mobile, AL; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Franklin Powers of PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Shannon Richardson; and a sister: Delores Powers.
The family will hold a celebration of Tom’s life at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Feb. 11, 2023 at City Temple Assembly of God.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.