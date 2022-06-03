Thomas Reynolds

Thomas Kenneth Reynolds, age 80 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Tom was born on October 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Willie Reynolds and Louise Parker.
Tom was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and a dear friend. He retired from the Granite City Street Department after many years of dedicated service. Tom enjoyed watching old western movies and he loved being outdoors fishing and hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Tom loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean (Long) Reynolds; and by two brothers, Daril Reynolds and Donnie Reynolds.
He is survived by his loving children, Kenny Reynolds of Granite City, IL, Tracy (Jeff) Gribble of Granite City, IL, Lance (Tonya) Reynolds of New Douglas, IL, Ashley (Nicole) Reynolds of Granite City, IL and Tara Reynolds of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Mark Reynolds of Coffeen, IL and Linda (Jim) Mathenia of Springfield, MO; proud grandfather to Jesse (Jessica) Gribble, Cody (Katherine Aldana) Gribble and Chloe Reynolds; proud great-grandfather to Jaxon Gribble, Gavin Gribble, Ivy Gribble and Ciera Gribble; girlfriend, Julie McDonald; fur baby, Trooper; many nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.