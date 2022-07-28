Thomas Richard George 75 of Mesa Arizona and formerly of Madison passed July 8, 2022 in Mesa. He was born October 12, 1946 son of the late Richard and Connie (Graville) George.
Survived by his sons Thomas George II and Christopher George, sister Phyliss(Rich) Wilbur of Granite City, brothers Richard”Dick” (Mary Ann) George of Madison and Gary George of Little Rock Arkansas.. Many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded by his sister Valerie Grzywacy.
Employed at Shell Oil as an operator for many years
Private family service with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City.