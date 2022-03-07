Thomas George Thomas III, age 61 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at his home. Thomas was born on May 24, 1960 in Granite City, IL, a son of Georgia Jane (Hughes) Thomas and the late Thomas George Thomas Jr.
Thomas was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, watching the eagles soar thru the sky and taking his Yamaha on long rides. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Thomas will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, Thomas is survived by his loving sons, Thomas George Thomas IV and Joshua (Tiffany Ann Heart) Thomas, both of Granite City, IL; dear sisters, Cynthia Nunn and Carrie Thomas, both of Collinsville, IL; proud grandfather, to Carson Thomas, Thomas George Thomas V, and Clarence Thomas; extended family and many friends.
Thomas wishes were to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Condolences may be expressed to his family online at www.irwinchapel.com.