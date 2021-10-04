Reynolds, Thomas cropped pic.jpeg

Thomas G. Reynolds of Granite City, IL. a loving father and grandfather,  passed away on September 30th at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Charles, Mo. from trauma sustained in a motorcyle accident on August 22nd. Tom retired from Azcon in 2016. Where he worked for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his mother Una Mae Reynolds and father Gene Ferney Reynolds both of granite City, IL. He is survived by his son, Tommy G. Reynolds twin granddaughter’s Summer G. Reynolds and Autumn L. Reynolds and brother Terry Reynolds.  A celebration of life will be held at a future date. 