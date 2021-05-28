Thomas C. Lawson Sr. 93, of Granite City passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born on July 27, 1927 in Eaton, Arkansas; the son of the late Alva and Alma (Helms) Lawson. Tom was a mechanic at Lens Service Station in Granite City and a member of Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WW II and in his free time Tom enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Tom is survived by and will be missed by his children; Kim and Danette Lawson of Pasadena, TX, Sheila and Mike Dunn of Collinsville, IL, Thomas and Debra Lawson Jr. of Collinsville, IL, Kathy and Bradley Hart of Cleveland, GA, Robert and Gina Lawson of Pontoon Beach, IL; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 5 sisters and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife; Erma (Edwards) Lawson, whom he married on June 27, 1948 in Hoxie, Arkansas; 1 brother, 3 sisters and 2 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Magnuson officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation.