Thomas E. Burgess, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home.
He was born on March 17, 1938 in Pocahontas, AR to Noah and Josephine Burgess.
Thomas married Shirley Dockery in St. Louis, MO on October 18, 1969.
The U.S. Marine veteran was a member of the Granite City Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, boating and riding motorcycles when he was younger. He enjoyed restoring his 1964 Cadillac convertible which was his pride and joy.
Besides his wife, Thomas is survived by 2 daughters: Kandy Smith of Granite City and Dorothy Burgess of Granite City; 6 grandchildren: Robby, Ryan, Tommy, Jackie, Johnny and Brandi and 3 great grandchildren: Macie, Gemma and Junior.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Burgess; a son, Tommy Burgess; 2 brothers: Charlie Burgess and Ray Burgess and 2 sisters, Ivy and Omega Lesley.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
