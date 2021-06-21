Thelma Marie Denny, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:17 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home. She was born September 30, 1930 in Greenbrier, Missouri, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Ella (Kirkpatrick) Nevels. Thelma married the love of her life, Carroll Eugene Denny on March 11, 1951 in Granite City and he passed away on October 9, 2014. She retired in 1989 from the Fabric Store in Granite City and Alton after 20 years of service as a sales clerk and manager. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City. Thelma was an avid quilter and made many beautiful quilts throughout the years. She also enjoyed her days of painting china and making china dolls. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Carol Elaine Denny of Glen Carbon; a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Michael Makarewicz of Granite City; three grandchildren and a spouse, Natalie and Michael Decker, Christopher Kaelin and Sarah Makarewicz; three great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Allie and Charlotte Decker; a brother, Bill Nevels of Puxico, Missouri; two sisters, Nina Cookson of Granite City and Glenda Wilfong of Dexter, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Rose Nevels of Anna, Illinois; her beloved dog, Lucy; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, she was preceded in death by a brother, Grover “Bud” Nevels; four sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia and Albert Odom, Jean Nevels, Alene Nevels and Hazel Trotts and brother-in-law, Paul Cookson. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Watkins and Sons Funeral Home, 300 N. Hickman Street in Puxico, Missouri on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Ray Placher officiating. Burial will follow at Puxico Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.irwinchapel.com www.watkinsfuneralhome.com