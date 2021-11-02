Thelma Marie Bruch, 89 of Granite City, IL entered into eternal rest at 10:55 a.m. on October 31, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Thelma was born on August 5, 1932 in Granite City to the late Emil and Amelia Gerkin and was the seventh of 11 children. Thelma was the last survivor of 7 girls and 4 boys that included; Sophie, Mildred, Mabel, Emil Jr. “Bud”, Edna, Andrew, Gerald, Harrison, Grace, Mary.
Thelma entered nurses training at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City after graduating from the Granite City High School Class of 1950. Upon becoming a registered nurse Thelma married the one and only love of her life, Walter Leo Bruch at Sacred Heart Church on February 13, 1954 and immediately moved to the territory known as Alaska. Walter was stationed at Fort Richardson with the United States Army and Thelma worked as a registered nurse during their brief stay. Walter passed away on January 14, 2016. Thelma continued her nursing career upon moving back to Granite City and finally retired after 30 years in her chosen profession. Thelma always had numerous hobbies she enjoyed including arts and crafts which she did with Walter, she was an avid gardener, a seamstress and loved watching professional tennis. She loved football and her favorite player was Tom Brady, as they shared the same initials and her beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Thelma also ushered at the Fox Theater for 15 years because she was a huge fan of live theater and the Arts. Most of all Thelma loved her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Thelma is survived by and will be missed by her children; Judine Lux and John Bruch; her 3 grandchildren, Ryan Lux, Kristen Lux and husband Greg Grimes, Zachary Bruch as well as her former son-in-law Vernon Lux; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who she dearly loved.
In addition to her husband Walter, Thelma was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Ann Bruch who passed away in 1957, her daughter-in-law, Connie Bruch; her parents and all of her siblings; Walter’s parents and siblings and their spouses.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Thelma’s life, funeral services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. A private family burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to Vitas Hospice or the Granite City A.P.A.